Winger Johnson Owusu Oppong relishes dream move to Asante Kotoko

Winger Johnson Owusu Oppong has expressed his joy after securing a move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Dreams FC star joins the Porcupine Warriors as one of the new signings, as the club gear up for the new campaign. Oppong penned a two-year deal with Kotoko to strengthen the team for the 2025/26 season.

Known for his silky footwork and attacking instincts, Oppong returns to the Ghana Premier League after impressing in stints both locally and abroad.

“I’m happy to wear the Kotoko jersey. It has been the dream to play for Kotoko since childhood. Growing up, I wanted to play for Kotoko so having the opportunity today is refreshing" he told club's media following his unveiling.

His time at Dreams FC was particularly memorable, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s historic journey to the semi-finals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

That run not only showcased his talent but also proved his ability to shine on the continental stage.

Oppong’s football journey has also taken him to Europe, where he featured for Portuguese side C.S. Maritimo over four seasons, as well as stints with FC Zlin in the Czech Republic and KF Kukesi in Albania.

These experiences have shaped him into a more complete and mature player - attributes that Kotoko head coach Karim Zito will be eager to harness.

As the club prepares to re-enter the CAF Confederation Cup after a two-year absence, Oppong’s arrival adds much-needed depth and dynamism to the flanks.