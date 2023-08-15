Winger Joseph Amoako departs Asante Kotoko after suspension

Asante Kotoko and winger Joseph Amoako have come to a mutual agreement to part ways, bringing an end to the 20-year-old's nearly two-year journey with the club.

Amoako has chosen to terminate his contract with Asante Kotoko, marking the conclusion of his association with the team. In an official statement, the club expressed its gratitude to Amoako for his contributions and extended well wishes for his future endeavours.

The promising winger initially joined Asante Kotoko from Young Red Bull FC, a lower-tier team, on a three-year deal ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

His arrival was met with promise, as he made an impactful start with four assists in the first five matches. However, his trajectory was disrupted by injuries that hampered his progress.

During the 2021/22 season, Amoako's appearances for Asante Kotoko were limited to just two matches before he was subsequently loaned out to the Swedish side Helsingborgs IF. His time abroad proved to be challenging, as he faced a wrongful conviction of rape in Sweden, which was later overturned after thorough investigations.

Returning to Ghana in March 2023, Amoako's struggles persisted, as he was suspended indefinitely due to his gross misconduct on social media.