Winger Joseph Paintsil hits brace as Genk intensify title chase with win over Club Brugge

In-form Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil found the back of the net twice to help KRC Genk to see off Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League championship playoffs on Sunday.

Paintsil scored in both halves as Genk claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory at the Jan Breydel Stadion to keep their momentum in the title chase.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring of the penultimate match of the campaign as early as the 12th minute after he was assisted by Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare.

The home team drew level in the 64th minute through their captain Hans Vanaken after being set up by Mats Rits.

Slovakia midfielder Patrik Hrosovsky restored the advantage for Genk in the 81st minute before Paintsil scored again to round off the victory with four minutes remaining.

Genk are third on the league standings behind Royal Antwerp and Royale Union SG and are trailing them by just one point with a game left to end the season.

Genk could clinch the 2022-23 league title next weekend if they are able to beat Antwerp and Royale Union faulter against Brugge.

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi lasted the entire duration of the match while compatriot Kamal Sowah was an unused substitute for Brugge.

Paintsil has been lethal for Genk this season, having notched 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 35 appearances in the Belgian top-tier.