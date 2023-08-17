Winger Joseph Paintsil scores, receives red card as Genk suffer elimination in Europa League qualifiers

Ghana international winger Joseph Paintsil was the hero and villain when KRC Genk suffered elimination in the UEFA Europa League qualifications on Thursday night.

The Black Stars forward scored and also suffered a sent off as Genk were held by Olympiacos to a 1-1 stalemate at the Cegeka Arena.

The Greek side left it very late in the game to progress to the next round after claiming a 2-1 aggregate victory after the two legs.

Paintsil scored from the spot to give the Belgian club the advantage halfway through the match.

The Ghanaian received a straight red card in the 65th minute, reducing Genk to ten men and giving advantage to the visitors for the remainder of the match.

Midfielder Sotiris Alexandropolous scored deep in stoppage-time to level the scoreline for Olympiacos, taking them through to the final round of the qualifiers.

Having dropped from the Champions League to the Europa League a few weeks ago, Genk drop to the Europa Conference, where they will face Turkish side Adana Demirspor in the last stage of the qualifications.