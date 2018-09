Ghana winger Nana Ampomah saved his Belgian side Waasland Beveren from defeat by scoring the equalizer in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sporting Charleroi.

Ampomah drilled home the leveller after 51 minutes at the Freethielstadion.

The visitors had taken the lead through Victor Osimhen on 16 minutes.

Ampomah, who lasted the entire duration, received a yellow card in the 90th minute.

The 22-year-old has now scored four goals in seven league appearances.