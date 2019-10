Ghana youth international midfielder Olivia Anokye has been handed the N0.3 jersey by Spanish side SD Eibar Femenino.

The 19-year-old former Sea Lions FC player signed for the club last week but had to wait for his unveiling this week.

She has joined Super Falcons ace Charity Adule, who was signed last month, at the club.

Anokye was part of the Ghana which played at the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in France.