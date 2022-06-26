Winger Osman Bukari becomes Red Star Belgrade’s ninth Ghanaian player after recent move

After completing a move to Serbian club Red Belgrade last week, Ghana winger Osman Bukari became the ninth Ghanaian player to represent the club.

The tricky player signed a four-year contract with the reigning Serbian champions after leaving KAA Gent in Belgium.

Red Star are said to have smashed their transfer record in signing Osman, who earlier this month scored his first goal for 2022 World Cup participant Ghana.

He has already begun preseason training with the club in preparation for the new season.

A number of Ghanaian players have played for Red Star Belgrade, including Haminu Dramani, the first from the West African country to wear the famous shirt.

Mohamed Awal Issah, Lee Addy, Nathaniel Asamoah, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, and Rashid Sumaila are among the others.

Abraham Frimpong is currently a member of the team. He came on board in the middle of the 2017/18 season.

Attacker Ibrahim Mustafa joined the club and has a contract until 2025; however, he is struggling to make the first team.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Tanko tried to distinguish himself from the Ghanaians through youth selection, but he did not make the senior team of Serbia's most trophy-winning club.

Boakye had the most impact of all the players, scoring numerous goals. He was sold to Chinese club JS Suning for 5.5 million euros in 2018 and re-signed for 2.5 million the following season.