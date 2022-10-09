Ghana winger Samuel Owusu registers assist in FK Cukaricki victory

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu was in inspired form, assisting FK Cukaricki to an impressive home victory on Sunday.

Cukaricki defeated Javor 3-0 in the Serbian SuperLiga, and Owusu chipped in with an assist.

Djordje Ivanovic finished brilliantly to double Cukaricki's lead after Owusu set him up.

The home team took the lead in the 26th minute thanks to Aleksa Jankovic, and Mihajlo Spasojevic, who replaced Owusu, added a third.

Owusu was taken off after 76 minutes to rest up for the big game against Red Star Belgrade next week.

This season, the winger has been in fantastic form, playing with such assurance.

He is making a strong case to be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.