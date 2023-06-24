Winkogo Technical Centre after Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku

Tongo-Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang, the overlord of the Talensi Traditional area, officially announced on Friday, July 23, 2023, that the newly commissioned Winkogo Technical Centre will be named after President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

This decision comes as a gesture of gratitude towards President Simeon-Okraku for his instrumental role in bringing this significant project to the region.

During the commissioning ceremony, the Tongraan expressed his appreciation, stating, "The fact that you dreamt of having this facility here is something that I will like to say was God sent. It is also through the effort of the Winkogo chief and the elders of Talensi that we have achieved what we have here today."

He further emphasized the positive impact of the centre, saying, "I believe this facility here is going to turn Winkogo into another football region. This edifice that you have brought here is for the young ones who still have the energy, skill, and ability to take advantage of."

Addressing the responsibility of maintaining the facility, the Tongraan urged, "I will like to appeal to those who are going to use this facility to take good care of it as we don’t want this being seen as something like a white elephant."

Additionally, he extended an offer of further support, stating, "I would like to pledge that we are ever ready to give you more land if you want to add more projects to this one."

The overlord proposed naming the facility the "Kurt Okraku Winkogo Technical Centre for Excellence and Development," ensuring that President Simeon-Okraku's name is associated with the project to demonstrate sincere gratitude and acknowledge his commitment to the region.

The future plans for the centre include the construction of the head office of the Upper East Regional Football Association, dressing rooms, spectator stands, and a FIFA-standard artificial football turf capable of hosting all matches, including elite domestic competitions. This development aims to address the long-standing sports infrastructure deficit faced by the region.

The Winkogo Technical Centre, with its name paying tribute to President Simeon-Okraku, is set to serve the people of Winkogo and its surrounding areas, providing a significant boost to sports development and fostering talent in the region.