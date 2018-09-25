Winner of Africa Community Cup to pocket $10,000 - Organizers reveal

The winner of the forthcoming Africa Community competition will pocket $10,000 as prize money in addition to $10,000 appearance fee, according to a member of the organizing committee, Mr. Charles Osei.

The maiden edition of the tourney organized for Ghana Cancer Centre will be honoured by two most glamorous clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and two other clubs from Nigeria.

The Ghana Premier League giants will be participating in the competition alongside Rivers United FC and Enugu Rangers from Nigeria.

"The clubs have always been Enugu Rangers, River United, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. There has never been the case of engaging Enyimba FC, they have not been part of our plans," Osei told Oyerepa FM.

"Each club will receive $10,000 as appearance fee, winner will get $10,000, runner up $5,000, third place $3,000 and the 4th place team will get $2,000."

"We are expecting the clubs in Ghana on Wednesday possibly with a chartered flight from Africa World Airlines."

"This put together by Ghana Cancer Centre, they are spending over $50000 and supported by Premier Foundation who will take care of the cost for the prize money."

The competition is slated to commence from 28th of September to 30th September, 2018 at the Baba Yara Stadium.