Winning a game is not dependent on a coach – Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Assistant coach of Sudan’s national football team, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has explained that while a coach is in charge of how the team plays, the final outcome of a match is not solely dependent on him.

Osei-Fosu highlighted the importance of a well-balanced team in both defence and attack to increase the likelihood of securing victories.

Osei-Fosu, who has been instrumental alongside head coach Kwesi Appiah in leading Sudan to notable successes, including qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), shared insights into the dynamics of coaching and team performance.

“The performance of the players is dependent on the coach, but the result of a match is not. If a team executes its game plan effectively in both defence and attack, winning becomes more likely,” he told Asempa FM.

Under the guidance of Appiah and Osei-Fosu, Sudan’s national team has achieved remarkable milestones.

They secured qualification for the 2025 AFCON, outperforming teams like Ghana and Niger in their group.

Additionally, Sudan is on the course to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, currently leading their World Cup qualifying group with 10 points.