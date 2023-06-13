Winning CAF Champions League is possible - Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu

Kwasi Donsu Captain of Ghana Premier League Champions, Medeama SC, is optimistic about the team's chances of winning the CAF Champions League, next season.

The Yellow and Mauves finally emerged winners of the Ghana Premier League after failed attempts in the past years and are now automatic representatives of Ghana for the next CAF Champions League.

Despite the unimpressive performances of Ghanaian clubs in recent times in African inter-club competitions, Kwasi Donsu is confident Medeama SC can break the jinx.

According to him, there is no wide difference between the quality of players in the Ghana Premier League compared to that of teams who actively partake in the CAF competitions.

“Our league is blessed with top-quality players who are equally similar to those playing in other African countries and clubs. We are only behind in a few areas and I believe management and the board of Medeama will put up the right procedures that will help us make history," he told Akoma FM.

“Winning the Africa Champions League is possible for Medeama and we will keep working hard for it.”

Medeama have represented Ghana twice in the CAF Confederations Cup having won the FA Cup in 2013 and 2015. They went as far as the group stage in 2016 but finished third on the table which saw their exit.