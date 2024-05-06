Winning is what our supporters want - Kotoko boss Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has underscored the significance of winning matches, highlighting the joy it brings to fans, technical staff, and players alike.

Before their last three games, during which they won twice and drew once, the team endured a seven-game winless streak.

Ogum made his remarks after his team secured a 2-0 victory over Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Steven Mukwala put Asante Kotoko in the lead after 33 minutes by converting a penalty, the awarding of which is subject to debate. Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen extended the lead with a goal just five minutes into the second half, sealing the 2-0 win for Kotoko.

Ogum commended the significance of winning football matches for the supporters.

"Winning is what our teaming supporters always want. So once we win, they are happy and we are also happy," Ogum expressed to StarTimes.

The win propelled Asante Kotoko up the league table by two places, now occupying ninth position with 40 points, a notable improvement from their eleventh-place start of the day.