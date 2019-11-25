"With Doku we can win the European Championship"- Belgium U-19 coach Jacky Mathijssen

Belgium U-19 coach Jacky Mathijssen is confident the team can qualify and win the European championship with Ghanaian born forward Jeremy Doku.

The 17-year old Anderlecht youngster has been consistent with the senior side this season, and remains an integral part of the Belgium U-19 team.

With the team on the verge of qualification, Jacky Mathijssen believes the talented winger can make the difference for his side.

"With 9 out of 9, a point total that probably won't reach many countries, you end up in pot 1 in the draw for the elite round," explains Mathijssen at Sporza.

"There are only 7 free places for the European Championship. So you have to pass a lot of countries before you get there and that's why it is so important to be able to avoid the countries in pot 1."

"Age-oriented is allowed. If the clubs and the national coach agree, then we have a team that has the chance to become European champions," added Mathijssen.

"Whether there is consultation with, for example, Roberto Martinez? We first have to get there with this group and then we can talk."