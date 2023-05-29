With fair officiating, we will try and beat King Faisal - Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu is confident his team will beat fellow strugglers King Faisal in their next Ghana Premier League game if the match officials are able to work diligently.

The two sides will be clashing at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in a relegation fight which promises to be exciting.

Maxwell Konadu, however, believes, his team are capable of getting the desired results if the rules of the game are not compromised by the referees.

“We can only hope for fair officiating. We will go out there and enjoy ourselves and play football and try to push and win again. That’s the way forward. We can’t do anything more than to go out there and try to win the game,” Maxwell Konadu said.

Legon Cities secured a narrow but crucial victory over Hearts of Oak over the weekend which moved them to the 11th position intensifying their hopes of survival.

Meanwhile, King Faisal will need a miracle to survive as they sit six points away from the danger zone with just six matches to go.

The clash between the two sides is slated for Saturday, June 3