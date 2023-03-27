"With Inaki it's not all about goals"- Chris Hughton defends Black Stars forward

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has jumped to the defence of struggling striker, Inaki Williams, ahead of the game against Angola in Luanda.

The Black Stars will engage Angola at the August 11 stadium on Monday for the second-leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, is yet to score his first goal for the Black Stars after seven matches in the Ghana jersey.

Despite his goal-scoring drought with the Black Stars, Hughton insists the Spain-born forward adds more to the team.

"It's very much part and parcel of the game. What we know about Inaki is he is a very good player, playing in a good team in a good league," he said.

"With someone like Inaki it's not all about goals. You know he plays consistently for his team, he is a play that makes a lot of runs, he stretches play which sometimes benefits other players.

"The goals will come but sometimes it doesn't come as quick as you want. What's more important for us is his contribution."