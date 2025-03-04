GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
With Kwesi Appiah, we were 50% through - Sudan assistant coach Osei Fosu

Published on: 04 March 2025
Kwesi Appiah

Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has credited James Kwesi Appiah's leadership and experience as key factors in Sudan's successful qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to Osei-Fosu, having Appiah on board gave Sudan a significant advantage. "I knew we would qualify ahead of Ghana and the other teams because we have James Kwasi Appiah, a man with vast experience," he said.

Osei-Fosu highlighted Appiah's impressive track record, including guiding Ghana to the 2014 World Cup, where they drew 2-2 against Germany in a standout match.

Appiah's influence was instrumental in Sudan's qualification success. "With Kwesi Appiah, we had a 50% chance of qualifying. His personality and experience made a difference," Osei-Fosu said.

Sudan secured their spot in the AFCON tournament by holding Ghana to a 0-0 draw in the first leg and then winning 2-0 in the second leg.

