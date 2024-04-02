With the right support, Otto Addo will succeed as Black Stars coach - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has thrown his support behind Otto Addo following his reappointment as Black Stars coach.

Otto Addo, who serves as a talent coach for Borussia Dortmund, has been reappointed as the Black Stars coach in the aftermath of Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations under former coach Chris Hughton.

Notably, during his first stint as coach, Addo successfully guided Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, securing victory over Nigeria in the final qualification playoffs.

Nyantakyi, speaking to Onua FM, highlighted Addo's extensive experience within the national team setup, citing his contributions as a player during the 2006 World Cup and subsequent roles as a scout and assistant coach.

"I believe that Otto Addo can manage the team provided he gets the right support. He has been a player of the Black Stars before," Nyantakyi stated. "He is part of the squad that played in the 2006 World Cup, and in 2014, we brought him back as a scout, and later he came as a coach or assistant coach in the World Cup."

Nyantakyi emphasised the importance of rallying support behind Addo, expressing confidence that with the necessary backing, Addo has the potential to excel in his new role.

Addo has already began work with the Black Stars having managed their recent games against Nigeria and Uganda. He is however expected to fully assume his role as permanent coach in May where he will officially part ways with Borussia Dortmund.