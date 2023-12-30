GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Wolfsburg include teenage sensation Kofi Jeremy Amoako in squad for winter training camp

Published on: 30 December 2023
VfL Wolfsburg have announced the addition of 18-year-old midfielder Kofi Jeremy Amoako to their winter training camp roster.

The German-Ghanaian, who made his professional debut against SV Darmstadt 98 and helped secure a 1-0 victory, is expected to play a larger role in the second half of the season.

Amoako's promotion to the senior squad comes after a successful stint with Wolfsburg's U19 team, where he started in all 12 matches in the Junior Bundesliga this season and earned the captain's armband. His impressive performance did not go unnoticed, and he was subsequently invited to join the winter training camp.

According to Kicker, Amoako's participation in the training camp represents a significant step forward in his career. He will have the opportunity to hone his skills alongside experienced players and integrate into the team's dynamic.

Wolfsburg's winter training camp will culminate in a match against Mainz on January 13th. It remains to be seen how much playing time Amoako will get in the upcoming fixture, but his inclusion in the training camp suggests that he may feature prominently in the team's plans moving forward.

