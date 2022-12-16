Wolfsburg's captain Arnold blames Germany's World Cup exit on players lacking street football mentality like Kevin-Prince Boateng

VFL Wolfsburg captain Maximilian Arnold has blamed the mentality of the German players following their early exit in the World Cup.

Germany suffered group stage elimination for the second consecutive tournament after failing to progress to the Round of 16 stage in the Qatar World Cup.

Arnold said the current players lacked the mentality of street footballers like Kevin-Prince Boateng who were passionate and determined for success.

"There are fewer and fewer street footballers like Kevin-Prince Boateng. This mentality, this unconditional will to simply give more than 100 percent for success, that is becoming less and less," said the captain of the Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg in an interview with Sky.

"I cried a lot in the evenings because I wanted to go home. But those are things that have shaped, strengthened and consolidated me.” The 28-year-old switched to the North Germans twelve years ago', he recounted on missing out of the World Cup squad.