Wolverhampton Wanderers official visits AshantiGold ahead of partnership deal

English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have opened talks for a partnership with Ghanaian top-flight side AshantiGold.

The Wanderers sent their Loans and Pathway manager Seyi Olofinjana to assess the club's structures and especially the academy system of the Miners.

This is a follow-up to a meeting held in China between AshantiGold duo of majority shareholder Dr Kwaku Frimpong and CEO Frederick Acheampong and Fosun International, owners of Wolves.

Olofinjana arrived last Thursday and will fly out on Tuesday to give his report to the club's hierarchy.

If successful, AshantiGold could earn a bilateral deal

''We are looking a signing a corporation agreement between the two clubs and it could be in the area of technical support or the youth side. That is making the academy strong,'' AshGold CEO Acheampong told GHANASoccernet.com

''We have the facilities and we are also run professionally so that could be an advantage.''