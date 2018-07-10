Wolves set to sell Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

English side Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to offload Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh.

The 26-year-old is believed not to be part in the future plans of boss Nuno Espirito Santo after he was left out of the team's pre-season tour of Switzerland.

Ayeh has been omitted from the squad amid a recurrent ankle injury which has affected him since joining the promoted Premier League side.

The Ghana international joined the English side on a free transfer last summer after leaving German side Eintracht Braunschweig but has yet to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo's first team owing to a series of ankle problems.

The Ghanaian is likely to be sold in the ongoing transfer window.