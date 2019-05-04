Wolves target Edwin Gyasi at centre of tug-of-war between Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Besiktas

CSKA Sofia winger Edwin Gyasi is at the centre of a battle between Turkish side Trabzonspor and Besiktas.

The 27-year-old, who is valued at 1.5 million Euros, has been phenomenal in Bulgaria.

The Ghana international, who is also being tracked by English side Wolves, is now at the centre of a 'fight' between the two sides.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian has scored four goals and provided eight assists for CSKA Sofia, five points behind Ludogorets.

Trabzonspor have been left impressed with the work ethics of the former Roda JC forward and could pounce in the summer.

Besiktas are believed to be lurking and will table an offer at the end of the current campaign.

Gyasi, who is also on the radar of German Bundesliga pair Hannover 96 and VfB Stuttgart, has been capped five times by Ghana.