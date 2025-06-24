Women’s AFCON: It will be great to face South Africa – Ghana’s Jennifer Cudjoe

Black Queens deputy captain Jennifer Cudjoe says she is looking forward to Ghana’s opening match against South Africa at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), describing the encounter as a great challenge and an opportunity to show Ghana’s intent.

Ghana will face the defending champions on July 7, marking their return to the continental tournament after missing the previous two editions.

The last time the Black Queens featured in WAFCON was in 2018, when they hosted the tournament but failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Speaking ahead of the team’s opening fixture, Cudjoe acknowledged the quality of South Africa but remained optimistic about Ghana’s chances.

“South Africa is one of the strongest teams in Africa. They’ve been consistent, just like other top teams, so it will be a great game to face them,” she said.

The midfielder noted that missing two straight editions was difficult for the team and for Ghanaian women’s football as a whole, but emphasised that their return is more than symbolic.

“It’s great to see the Black Queens return. It’s on us now to give our best and remind everyone that Ghana is back and here to stay,” she added.