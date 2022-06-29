Women's AFCON kicks off this weekend after pandemic delay

The 14th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the women's national teams of Africa will be hosted by Morocco from 2 to 23 July 2022.

The tournament also serves as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

The 2020 edition, which would have been the first to feature twelve teams, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigeria are the three-time defending champions, having won the tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The mascot for the 14th edition of Total Women's African Cup of Nations is called 'TITRIT 'and it is represented by a lioness.

A total of 16 referees, 16 assistant referees and 8 VAR referees were appointed for the tournament.

The tournament will be held in Casablanca and Rabat.

