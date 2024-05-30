Women's FA Cup final: Trophy tour to Ghana Police and Armed Forces Headquarters

In preparation for the Women’s FA Cup final, the organising committee will embark on a trophy tour to the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces, whose teams will compete in the final match.

Officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will accompany the Women’s FA Cup Committee as they present the trophy to the senior officials of the Police Service and Armed Forces.

The tour will start with a visit to the Police Headquarters on Thursday, May 30, 2024, followed by a visit to the Army Headquarters in Burma Camp.

The senior officials of the Police Service and Ghana Army will be invited to attend the historic first-ever clash between security services in a cup final.

Discussions will also cover matters of mutual interest to Ghana Football.

This trophy tour will give the two finalists, Army Ladies and Police Ladies, a chance to see the coveted trophy ahead of their June 8 showdown at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Police Ladies, who won the first Women’s FA Cup in 2016, secured their place in the final by defeating Supreme 3-1.

Army Ladies faced a tough challenge from Division One side Epiphany Warriors, eventually winning 2-1 in extra time to reach the final.

The Women’s FA Cup final will be the opening match of the upcoming Women’s Football Festival’s double-header, set to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on June 8, with the game kicking off at 4 p.m.