Women’s Football Evolution: Five seasons of growth under President Kurt Okraku’s visionary leadership

Over the past five seasons, Ghana’s women’s football has experienced a transformative evolution, marked by unprecedented growth, improved competitiveness, and increased visibility, thanks to the visionary leadership of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and his administration.

Since assuming office in 2019, President Okraku has prioritized the development of the women’s game, initiating strategic reforms and partnerships that have gradually reshaped the landscape of women’s football in Ghana. From grassroots initiatives to the elite Women’s Premier League, the last half-decade has seen bold steps taken to elevate the sport to new heights.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has seen significant improvements in its organization, competitiveness, and logistics. The Women’s FA Cup, expanded media coverage, and improved match officiating have brought a professional touch to the domestic game.

The sponsorship from Malta Guinness has injected funding and energy into the women’s league. The partnership with the Football Association has not only provided financial stability but also enhanced the visibility of the league through marketing and branding support.

Clubs have benefited from logistical support and capacity-building workshops. Player welfare and club licensing have also been increasingly emphasized, driving higher standards of professionalism.

Under the current administration, Ghanaian female footballers have begun to attract global attention. Many have earned contracts abroad, especially in Europe and North America, validating the domestic league as a breeding ground for top-tier talent. Development pathways through the U-17 and U-20 women’s national teams have also been strengthened, with consistent participation and notable performances at international tournaments.

There has been a deliberate effort to integrate women’s football into the grassroots development framework. School-based competitions, regional leagues, and talent identification programs are now central pillars of the GFA’s inclusive vision.

Media coverage has significantly improved as well, with more games now broadcast live and feature stories on women's football becoming increasingly common in mainstream sports media. This has helped reshape public perception and boost interest in the women’s game.

This is all part of the overarching power to the youth engineered by the Football Association which has seen an immense attention being paid to youth football.

The revival of Colts football, FIFA talent programmes, introduction of the GFA's first elite football academies, introduction of developmental national teams, investment in the famous Catch Them Young Refereeing policy, free coach education for 900 colts coaches across the country and free education to women coaches are some of the tangible revolution which has brought massive spark to women football.

The Ghana Football Association continues to offer logistical support, providing 30 footballs per club, 30 pairs of football boots, introduction of bus acquisition strategy which has aided the operations of some of the Women Premier League clubs. Cash payments to each of the 20 Women Premier League Clubs, support for Women Division One League Clubs have all contributed to the growth we see in women’s football today. The effective introduction and organization of the Women Super Cup has given women footballers more opportunities.

As the GFA looks ahead, the foundation laid over these five seasons signals a bright future for women's football in Ghana.

With Kurt Okraku’s administration continuing to push for increased investment, infrastructural development, and stakeholder collaboration, Ghana’s women’s league is no longer a side note, it is now a central narrative in the country’s football development agenda.