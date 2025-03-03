Women's Premier League: Hasaacas and Prisons Ladies secure big wins as Ampem Darkoa suffer first defeat

The Ghana Women's Premier League title race is taking shape after thrilling encounters during matchday 13 across both the Northern and Southern Zones.

Northern Zone:

Ampem Darkoa Ladies lost their first game of the 2024/25 season, succumbing to FC Savannah. A late penalty by Safia Abdul Rahman sealed the victory for FC Savannah, ending Ampem Darkoa's unbeaten run.

Prisons Ladies delivered a commanding performance, defeating Tamale Super Ladies 4-0 on Saturday while Kumasi Sports Academy secured a 3-0 win over Sung Shining Ladies.

Dreamz Ladies, adjusting to the absence of key player Stella Nyamekye, emerged victorious against Northern Ladies on Sunday.

Fosu Royal Ladies and Supreme Ladies will wrap up the round on Monday.

Southern Zone:

Hasaacas Ladies maintained their lead at the top with a 2-0 victory over Faith Ladies in Takoradi. Goals from Marcy Attobrah and Comfort Owusu ensured the defending champions remained at the summit.

Police Ladies showcased resilience by coming from behind to defeat Jonina Ladies 2-1, reclaiming the second spot on the log.

LadyStrikers secured a 2-0 win over Halifax Queens, while Army Ladies edged out Epiphany Warriors with a solitary goal from Linda Achiaa.

Berry Ladies are scheduled to face Soccer Intellectuals on Monday.