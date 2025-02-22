Women's Premier League: Hasaacas Ladies, Police Ladies set for top-of-the-table showdown in Southern Zone

The Women's Premier League returns this weekend with matchday 12, bringing delivering crucial matchups, especially in the Southern Zone, where the title race remains competitive.

The spotlight will be on the clash between league leaders Hasaacas Ladies and second-placed Police Ladies.

With only two points separating the two teams, the match carries significant implications for the championship race.

Elsewhere, Halifax Ladies will host Berry Ladies in a crucial game for both sides.

Halifax Ladies are aiming for maximum points to improve their league position, while Berry Ladies, currently struggling at the bottom of the standings, desperately need a win to boost their survival hopes.

In another encounter, Epiphany Warriors, who occupy fourth place with 21 points, will take on LadyStrikers.

Meanwhile, Soccer Intellectuals, who have managed only two wins and two draws in ten matches, will face Jonina Ladies.

Faith Ladies, currently with eight points, will play against Army Ladies, who have had a solid campaign so far. With Army Ladies sitting comfortably in fifth place with 20 points, they will be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak.