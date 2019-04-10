Women's Special Competition: Ampem Darkoa hammer Prisons Ladies to reach final

A brace from Ophelia Amponsah, and a goal each from Mavis Owusu and Patience Biamah ensured Ampem Ladies crushed Prisons Ladies 4-1 to reach the final Women's Special Competition on Wednesday.

The Techiman-based side progressed 5-1 on aggregate after a first leg 1-0 semi-final win.

Ophelia's goal in the early minutes of the game got the two times league and super cup champions up and running after just six minutes.

Then Owusu added a simple second in the 12th minute.

Black Princesses striker Ruth Anima responded quickly and got a consolation goal in the 18th minutes to give the visitors hope.

But just 10 minutes after her goal, referee Joyce A. Appoh awarded a penalty to Ampem Darkoa Ladies which Biamah beautifully executed to make to it 3-1 before the half time whistle.

Anima got herself sent off after 49 minutes. She fouled a player which was yellow card and used unprintable words on the referee which attracted a straight red card.

The Prisons supporters invaded the pitch but police were around to pull them out and restore calm.

The second semi-final match is between Sea Lions and former league champions,Hasaacas Ladies at the Nduom stadium on Thursday.

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali