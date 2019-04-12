Women's Special Competition: Awards for grabs on Sunday

GHANAsoccernet has sighted the trophies to be awarded to the winners in the various categories of the Women's Special Competition this weekend.

The awards to be given out are Golden Boot, Discovery of the tournament, Best player and Golden Glove.

The finals of the Ghana Football Association Women's Normalisation Comittee comes off on Sunday April 14 as Ampem Darkoa and Hasaacas Ladies battle for the ultimate at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Ampea Darko defeated Prison Ladies on 5-1 aggregate to reach the final while Hasaacas Ladies progressed by the away goal rule despite losing the second leg against Sea Lions by 3-2.

Speaking to the media ahead of the finals, Normalisation Committee member Naa Adofoley Nortey explained that the El Wak Sports Stadium was preferred to the Accra Sports Stadium because women football in the country does not pull a lot of crowd and it was proper to host the final at that venue.