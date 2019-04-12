Women's Special Competition: Hasaacas Ladies squeeze through to final despite defeat at Sea Lions

Hasaacas Ladies suffered a 3-2 defeat at Sea Lions but qualified to the final of the Women's Special Competition on away-goals rule.

The Sekondi-based side progressed after tying 4-4 aggregate following a first leg 2-1 semi-final victory.

Early goals from Fati and Captain Theresah Cobbinah gave Sea Lions the advantage, but Lucy Kwofie in the 20th minute got Hasaacas Ladies on the scoreboard.

Sea Lions, based in Elmina and owned by businessman Papa Kwesi Ndoum, answered quickly to make to it 3-2 before Evelyn Badu connected beautifully a pass from Black Maidens' Milot Pokuaa.

The hosts tried to score again but the visitors proved too strong.

Hasaacas Ladies will now face Techiman-based Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final at the El Wak sports stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

A source close to the organizers of the competition revealed that female musicians are billed to perform including Eno Barony, a rapper and songwriter.

The Normalization Committee has written to the vandals and girls' schools in Accra to make their students available for the super clash.

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali