Women's Special Competition: I was beaten like an armed robber- Referee Theresa Bremansu narrates ordeal

Referee Theresa Bremansu says she was "beaten like an armed robber" in the Women's Special Competition first leg semi final between Prison Ladies and Ampem Darkoa at the Army Park in Sunyani.

The referee was beaten to pulp by a Prison Ladies fan, she describes as wearing a black shirt and no one came to her rescue.

Describing her ordeal on Asempa FM, the referee disclosed the team masseur of Prison Ladies told her she wished she was beaten to death.

"I was attacked by a prison Ladies supporter who was wearing a black top in the full glance of the public," she said.

"I cried for help but nobody came to my rescue.

"I called for his arrest and nobody moved a finger. They all stood and watched this man beat me up.

"After beating me, their masseur had the gut to tell me she wish I was beaten to death.

"I was beaten like an armed robber."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the game 1-0, ahead of the second leg.