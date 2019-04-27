Women's World Cup: FIFA nominate Alberta Sackey's goal against Australia for 'Greatest Goal' award

Former Ghana star Alberta Sackey's strike against Australia in 2003 has been nominated for the Fifa Women's World Cup's greatest goal.

The 46-year-old scored a brace for the Black Queens to subdue the Aussies but they crashed out of the tournament in the group stages.

The forward dribbled past her mark and fired home into the top right corner to seal her second for Oko Aryee's side and condemned Australia to a second group stage defeat.

Sackey's goal is one of the best 10 selected from the 771 goals scored since the inception of the women's biggest competition 28 years ago.

She will battle it out with Sweden's Ingrid Johansson, USA's Carli Lloyd, Brazil 's Marta and Sissi, Mexico 's Monica Ocampo, Japan 's Homare Sawa, China 's XL Song and USA's Abby Wambach.

Fifa Women’s World Cup’s Greatest Goal in History will be decided by the votes from football fans on the Fifa website from April 18 to May 6.

The eighth edition of the quadrennial championship is scheduled to be held between June 7 to July 7 with Nigeria,South Africa and Cameroon the African representatives.