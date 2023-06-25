'Words alone can't express my joy' - Black Meteors hero Emmanuel Yeboah reacts after stellar performance against Congo

Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah has shared his excitement after scoring a remarkable brace to help Ghana grab their first win in the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The young sensation delivered a match-winning performance, scoring two vital goals to lead his team to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Congo.

Yeboah, who came off the bench, initially provided a crucial assist for Ghana's opening goal scored by Enerst Nuamah.

However, Yeboah's impact didn't stop there. In the 75th minute, the 20-year-old forward exhibited exceptional skill and composure in front of goal, finding the back of the net himself and doubling Ghana's lead.

Ghana were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute which the youngster converted expertly after the team were rewarded a third attempt following two spot kicks which were overruled by the referee.

Congo, however, made a spirited comeback bid in stoppage time, managing to pull back two goals. The late drama injected an element of tension into the proceedings but ultimately fell short, allowing Ghana to hold on to a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Emmanuel Yeboah's standout performance did not go unnoticed, as football fans showered him with praise, including Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan.

Expressing his elation on Twitter, Yeboah wrote, "Words alone can't express my joy. Thank you, Ghana, my teammates, and the coaches. To my dad @AnimSammy, there are still no words. To Shelles Papa of @youngapostlesfc, and finally to the King @ASAMOAH_GYAN3. Gracias BabyJeeeeet. YES! AGYA NA )W) TUMI. Please keep supporting us."