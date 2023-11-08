'Work and work' - Inaki Williams reacts after scoring to propel Athletic Bilbao to victory

Black Stars striker Inaki Willliams has reacted after helping his team Athletic Clun secure a win against Villarreal in their recent game sharing strong words of determination.

The standout strike once again demonstrated his prowess in the team's recent league fixture. As the current top scorer for Bilbao with five goals to his name, Williams not only scored the pivotal third goal against Villarreal but also proved to be a formidable threat to the local defense. Athletic's coach, Ernesto Valverde, utilized him both as a winger and a center forward, and Williams excelled in both roles.

After their hard-fought 3-2 victory at the La Cerámica Stadium, Iñaki Williams took to social media with a succinct yet powerful message: "Lan da lan" (work and work).

"The courage to move forward, the discipline to focus, the patience to wait, the faith to believe, the courage to never give up, and the resilience to rise again." Accompanied by an image of himself celebrating with arms raised high in the Villarreal stadium.

The Ghana forward will be hoping to to transfer his form to the national team and end his goal drought as Ghana prepare to face Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.