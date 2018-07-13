Work commences on Accra Sports Stadium re-grassing for 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations tournament

Work has started on the re-grassing of the Accra Sports Stadium for this year's Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The Cape Coast Stadium will also be spruced up for the eight-team tournament.

Locally-based pitch construction firm Green Grass Technology has been awarded the contract to improve the state of the pitches.

The statement on the Sports Ministry's official Twitter account read: ''GreenGrass Technology today started work on the pitch of the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the hosting of the Africa Women’s Football Championship in November

''Similar works are being carried at all venue pitches earmarked for the tournament.''

‎The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations will run from 17 November - 1 December.

Qualified countries are Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, South Africa, Zambia and Nigeria.

