"Work on yourself" - Baffour Gyan advises Asamoah Gyan as former Ghana captain eyes return to action

Former Ghana striker Baffour Gyan has advised his younger brother Asamoah Gyan to work on himself if he is serious about returning to the field.

Despite the fact that he hasn't played in over a year and is currently without a club, the former Black Stars captain insists he hasn't retired from football.

The Al Ain legend has said that he wishes to return to action and is determined to do so, but little has been seen of Ghana's all-time leading scorer.

Asamoah has gained weight, making it difficult for him to fulfil his desire to return to action as soon as possible.

“At the moment, my main target is to return to the field and enjoy myself. I am not so keen about a return to the Black Stars but if I am still playing and the opportunity comes, I will accept to play” the former Sunderland striker told Wontumi FM recently.

In response, his senior brother Baffour admits that Asamoah still has a long way to go before he is ready for competitive football.

“He knows much about football and you can’t just get up from your house to go to the field to play football. If you decide to play when you are not ready the game will teach you a lesson, for me, he is not ready and he needs to work more on himself,” Baffour said as reported by Footballghana.com.

Asamoah, 37, has scored a record 51 goals for Ghana in 109 appearances, which is also a record.

Asamoah is the African player with the most World Cup goals, scoring six times in three tournaments.