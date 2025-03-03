GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Work together to ensure Ghana qualifies for 2026 FIFA World Cup – Sports Minister urges Black Stars technical team

Published on: 03 March 2025
Work together to ensure Ghana qualifies for 2026 FIFA World Cup – Sports Minister urges Black Stars technical team

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has admonished members of the Black Stars technical team to work together to ensure Ghana qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Minister made the admonishing on Monday, March 3, when the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, called on him with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, assistant coach Desmond Ofei, and technical director Winfried Schafer.

At the meeting, Kofi Adams called for an all hands on deck approach to ensure the success of the national team.

He indicated that, he operates an open door policy and entreated the team to call on him anytime his intervention is needed in any matter.

The Black Stars of Ghana are scheduled to return to action this month in the qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The National team will play against Chad and Madagascar in must-win games to put the country in a good position to secure qualification to the mundial next year.

