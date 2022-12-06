World Cup 2022: 2010 heartbreak didn’t impact our loss to Uruguay in Qatar – Daniel Amartey

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has refuted the idea the Black Stars’ performance in the team’s 0-2 loss to Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was affected by the controversial game involving both countries at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana played Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup where Uruguay striker Luis Suarez deliberately handled a goal-bound header from Ghana’s Dominic Adiyiah.

Suarez was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the subsequent spot-kick, and the game went into a penalty shootout that saw the South Americans triumph.

Asked whether the happenings in 2010 affected the Black Stars’ performance in the team’s latest loss to Uruguay, Leicester City’s Amartey insisted last Friday’s game was not impacted by the previous encounter over a decade earlier.

“Not at all. 12 years has passed and this is a new World Cup…they gave us a good match and I think we gave them a good match too,” he said in a press mixed zone after the game at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Ghana crashed out of this year’s World Cup with three points and finished bottom of Group H with Portugal and South Korea progressing to the Round of 16 stage.