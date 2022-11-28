World Cup 2022: 39,000 fans expected watch South Koreaon giants screens in Seoul

An estimated 39,000 South Korean fans will be watching the national team on giants screens in the capital Seoul on Monday when they team plays Ghana.

The Black Stars will engage the Asian giants in the second Group H game at the Education City stadium in Al Rayyan.

More than 30,000 people would gather at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to watch the game while South Korean authorities have engaged 870 people for safety management.

About 700 police officers and 12 riot police units have been deployed at the square, and 20 special police forces have also been stationed at the centre.

South Korea and Ghana head into the game knowing nothing short of a win will keep them at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars lost their first game against Portugal while South Korea held two-time world champions Uruguay in an entertaining goalless draw.

Ghana will complete their group games with a clash against Uruguay on December 2, 2022.