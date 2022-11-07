World Cup 2022: Abukari Damba tips Jojo Wollacott to be Ghana's first choice goalkeeper in Qatar

Former Ghana international Abukari Damba believes Jojo Wollacott has the best chance to start for Ghana at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar,

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper has been Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper for the past year, with Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Danlad Ibrahim, and Abdul Manaf Nuudeen filling in on various occasions.

"We played the qualifiers and had one goalkeeper who had shown consistencies throughout, that is Jojo Wollacott the most used among all the keepers so far, all things being equal he might be the first choice," Damba said in an interview with GNA.

"One of our challenges is that we don’t have goalkeepers who are very gifted in the team in as much as we would not be satisfied with their performances because of comparisons.

"We see other goalkeepers playing for their clubs and their nations performing well so we do comparisons but I’m very positive that we can do well."

The aforementioned names are on the preliminary squad for this month's World Cup, in which the Black Stars will compete in Group H against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.