World Cup 2022: African champions Senegal arrive in Qatar for tournament

African champions Senegal have arrived in Doha, Qatar from Paris to begin their camping before the start of the World Cup in few days time.

The Teranga Lions players met in Paris before eventually jetting off to Doha by FlyAirSenegal and arrived around 1am on Monday.

About 90 percent of the 26-member squad are presently in camp with the likes of Nampalys Mendy, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye all spotted.

Talisman Sadio Mane and few others are yet to report for the camping but the Aliou Cissé is expected to have full house before training begins.

Senegal will open their World Cup account on Monday, November 21 when they take on Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in a Group A encounter.

Host country Qatar and Ecuador are the other members of Group A.

The Teranga Lions, making a third appearance at the Mundial aim to better their quarter-finals finish during their maiden participation in 2002.

Senegal missed out on a knockout stage spot in 2018 on technicalities after finishing the group stages on same points with Poland.