World Cup 2022: Alhaji Grusah predicts victory for Ghana against Portugal

Published on: 22 November 2022
Black Stars management committee member Alhaji Grusah has predicted victory for Ghana in their 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal on Thursday.

The four-time African champions are the tournament's lowest-ranked team, while Portugal are one of the favourites to win, but Ghana are feeling confident after an impressive performance against Switzerland

Ghana defeated Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly last week in Abu Dhabi despite the absence of Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Alexander Djiku, who were all rested.

The mood after that victory has been upbeat, and Grusah expects a win against the former European champions.

"Switzerland beat Portugal, they beat France and Spain. Even drawing with them would've sent signals but beating them sends more signals. Yes, they(Portugal) will be careful. We have a chance; we are going to beat Portugal. Inshallah," he told Max TV.

The match will be played in Doha's stadium 974.

