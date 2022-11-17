World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew is most capped Ghanaian player EVER in history

Al Sadd star Andre Ayew is the now the most capped Ghanaian player in history after leading his national team to a 2-0 win over Switzerland in a final pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday.

The 32-year-old impressed as the four-time African champions ended streak of uninspiring performances with a commanding win against the European side.

Ayew is now the most Ghanaian player with 110 appearances, one more than iconic former striker Asamoah Gyan (109).

Ayew made his 100th appearance for Ghana in November 2021, scoring the only goal against South Africa in a crucial World Cup qualifying match in Cape Coast.

“It’s been an honour of a lifetime to play for my country and a blessing to be able to get 100 caps. Thanks to all players and coaches who have helped me all the way. Thanks also to the GFA and the Minister of Sports. God bless our homeland Ghana and make us Great and Strong,” said Ayew after the game.

Ayew made his debut for Ghana as a teenager in 2007 and has worked his way up to captain the four-time African champions.

Ayew has 23 goals to go along with his 106 appearances.

With 10 goals, he is Ghana's all-time leading scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Since his appointment as captain in 2019, Ayew has shown exemplary leadership that should be emulated.

“I’ve always had pressure, expectancy to deliver and lead – ever since I was a kid,” Ayew said in 2020.

Ayew led Ghana to become the first and only African country to win the World Cup at the U-20 level.

It is still his greatest accomplishment, and it motivates him to aim for the main World Cup.

Ayew will captain Ghana in Qatar, where the Black Stars will attempt to become world champions.

Ghana are in a difficult group with Portugal. Uruguay and South Korea.

Black Stars will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea four days later.

The African giants' final group game is against Uruguay, which Ghanaians see as a golden opportunity to avenge their quarter-final loss in 2010.