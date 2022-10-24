World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew leads Ghana’s provisional squad ahead of tournament

Andre Ayew is the first name on the Black Stars' preliminary list, which was submitted to FIFA on Friday by coach Otto Addo.

Ghanasoccernet can confirm that Ayew is one of the more than 30 players on the preliminary list. The number will be whittled down to the final 26 players who will represent Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

Barring a last-minute injury, the Al Sadd forward will be in Qatar for the World Cup, and he will arrive in the Black Stars camp for preparations having had enough rest due to the suspension of domestic football in Qatar.

Ayew is without a doubt Ghana's most important player heading into the tournament, and he will be relied upon to guide the team to their goal.

The 32-year-old will arrive in Qatar not only as the Black Stars' leader but also as their top scorer since 2019.

Ayew was named Ghana captain on May 24, 2019, and has since provided excellent leadership while also being the senior national team's leading scorer, with nine goals, more than any other player during this period.

His appointment came a month before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, and Ghana's all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has been out since the tournament. Ayew, a midfielder, has stepped up in Gyan's absence and scored the majority of the Black Stars' goals.

Black Stars have scored 30 goals since Gyan's last match on July 8, 2019, with Ayew scoring eight (26.6 percent).

The Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in a difficult group.