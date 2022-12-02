World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew reacts after missing penalty against Uruguay, hopeful for the future

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has expressed disappointment after Ghana suffered early elimination from the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite needing only a draw to progress to the last 16, the Black Stars blew away the chance after missing an early penalty as Uruguay won 2-0 at Al Janoub.

Mohammed Kudus won a 17th minute penalty which was missed by the captain before the South Americans scored two quick-fire goals to end Ghana's dreams.

“We had the opportunity to get to the next stage. I missed the penalty. It’s difficult to take. We did not get it right. I am very optimistic for the future. I am sad but we will try and make it better," Ayew said after the game.

A first half brace by Giorgian de Arrascaeta helped Uruguay to victory but was not enough for the two-time world champions to progress.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has stepped down as Black Stars coach following the team's World Cup exit.

The four-time African champions are leaving the World Cup at the group stage for the second time.