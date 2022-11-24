World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew says 'a lot has changed' since Portugal beat Ghana in 2014

Andre Ayew says 'a lot has changed' since Ghana lost 2-1 to Portugal in their only meeting at the world stage in 2014 ahead of the titanic opening match between the two nations in Doha on Thursday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match-winner with 10 minutes to fulltime as Portugal edged the African giants to exit the group at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

The two nations go at each other for just their second time on the global stage as they lock horns in their opening Group H Match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha on Thursday night.

Ayew and his brother Jordan are the only survivors from Ghana's team that lost to the Europeans eight years ago.

But captain Andre Ayew says a lot has changed since their last meeting in Brasila.

“The two teams have changed a lot since then. It is a different game, when we played them in 2014 we had to win by two goals to advance,” Ayew said.

“It is not the same game, or the same moment, it is completely different. Every game has its own realities and we will try to give them a tough time.

“We all know in these big tournaments there are surprises that can happen, we just need to be ready. I don’t feel anyone is stressed or has anxiety before the game.

“I am sure when the game comes there will be pressure, if you don’t feel it, you are not human.”

Ghana is not low on star power, with players who have represented clubs in Europe's elite in contention for places in Otto Addo's starting berth.

Thomas Partey has been in tremendous form for Arsenal, and become one of their most crucial players, and Inaki Williams, who switched allegiances from Spain to Ghana, is a consistent performer and hard worker playing for Athletic Bilbao in Spain.

The side’s captain Andre Ayew, who missed out in 2018 through injury, formerly played in the Premier League, and now plies his trade in Qatar, making his familiarity with the conditions a boon.

Additionally, manager Otto Addo was part of the 2006 team which went through to the knockout stage.

They have a manager who has experience as a player to understand what it takes to get out of the group stage.