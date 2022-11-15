World Cup 2022: Antoine Semenyo targets place in Ghana's starting line up

Antoine Semenyo says his goal is to earn a spot in the Black Stars' starting line up following his selection to the final squad for World Cup.

Ghana face Portugal in their first match on November 24, before playing South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Black Stars technical crew, particularly assistant coach George Boateng and technical advisor Chris Hughton, like Semenyo.

The two, who are both based in England, have seen Semenyo play in the Championship for Bristol City, and talk to him about his game frequently.

"[They] give me their intake on what they think I can improve on and what they think I've done well. I'm in contact with them regularly and they give me feedback constantly about my game," Semenyo told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I want to be playing, I want to be involved so hopefully, I've done enough to get in the starting line up."

Semenyo was among the 25 players who trained at the Abu Dhabi cricket complex on Tuesday as the Black Stars began their World Cup preparations.