World Cup 2022: Antoine Semenyo urges Ghana teammates to overcome ‘dodgy’ penalty drama ahead of South Korea clash

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has urged his teammates to put Portugal's ‘dodgy’ penalty behind them and redirect the focus on South Korea on Monday.

The Black Stars are back in action on Monday where they face the Asian giants in a must-win game at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan following their controversial 3-2 defeat to Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded a dubious penalty and scored- which sparked widespread outrage around the world on Thursday.

But the Bristol City striker has passed his verdict on the controversial incident, urging the four time African champions to stay focus.

“I didn’t really see it. It is always going to be 50/50 with VAR. It is a dodgy one. Obviously we’re frustrated but you just have to be positive. Look at the positives and push on for the next game," Semenyo spoke after the game to Rahman Osman at Stadium 974 in Doha.

“It (the penalty) did change the game but we just stuck to our game plan and just kept on going. We got our two goals but it just wasn’t enough today.”

He added: “Personally it is a big achievement for me, I’m happy for this and I want to show the world what I can do. We just need to be positive. We came into this game positive but we were unfortunate with the result. We worked hard, we worked together so we will bring that into the next game.”

The 22-year-old has four caps under his belt and will be aiming to improve his stock when his nation battle South Korea on Monday.